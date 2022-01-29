Paranormal Circus pops up tent at Palm Beach Kennel Club in West Palm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's not Halloween, but that's not keeping the performers of Cirque Italia from putting on the spooky and thrilling paranormal Circus under the Big Top in the Parking Lot at the Palm Beach Kennel Club in West Palm Beach.

It's not your typical circus, either. It does have acrobatics and stunts and all that kind of stuff, but there are no animals. And the biggest delight for the performers is to see a smile or a reaction on the faces of the audience.

"I started since I was seven years old, and now I'm 16," said Ivy Hernández a performer in the show.

Ivy and her dad Luigi are from Mexico. "I'm a very lucky parent," said Luigi Soto who also is a performer.

They are happy to be together traveling the country with the Paranormal Circus.

It's thrilling and wicked. "You will see clowns as well but not the funny ones. The little bit scary ones," joked Soto.

It's also dangerous. "I stand up on my hands, then I shoot a balloon with a bow and arrow, with my feet, with my toes," said Hernández.

Does she ever miss? "Sometimes," Hernández giggled.

But Soto said that possibly messing up is part of the thrill for the audience. "Sometimes with some of the [tricks] they can not do it "correct" because something you know something went wrong. And then they retry and that's the cool part," said Soto.

The big top of the Paranormal Circus is in town until Feb. 6.