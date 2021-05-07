'Palm Brick Gardens' Lego city debuts at South Florida Fair

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Trains and a monorail burrow their way through Matthew Pearlman's 40-foot Lego display at this year's South Florida Fair.

He was busy getting the bells and whistles working on his airport, "It's a replica of PBI. I was getting the lights turned on inside and making sure the elevator is working," said Pearlman.

Over 25,000,000 bricks of Legos to build his Lego city called Palm "Brick" Gardens.

Pearlman has lived in Palm Beach Gardens his entire life.

The city even has its own South Florida Fair Section with rides, "You can't have an amusement park without a rollercoaster though," Perlman said.

"He’s really captured – memories we try to create for people. So he’s really accomplished something special. He’s got his little shooting gallery that comes to life," said Vicki Chouris - CEO & President South Florida Fair.

Attractions like the Ferris Wheel, and animated by gears, lights and motors.

The Legos are a distraction for Perlman, "And after [doctors] told me I was going to die; two days after I made a deal with God I started getting better."

Perlman has stage four lung cancer, "[Legos keep] my mind going, it keeps me strong. And I just found out three weeks ago I have a new tumor in my lung."

He has the motivation to keep living, "And my ultimate dream is to open my own indoor Lego world and it's going to be free to all children," Perlman said.