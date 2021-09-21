Palm Beach Kennel Club to offer comedy shows

Palm Beach Kennel Club (PBKC) is your entertainment destination with no limit power, table games, super simulcast, exceptional dining, and exciting events. PBKC is heading into fall with an exciting line-up of events. The fun kicks off with Comedian Nick Dipaolo on Sept. 23 and continues with comedy nights in the Paddock Restaurant and the first and third Thursday of every month. Mutt Derby Family Fun Nights, Sports Card Shows every last Sunday of the month, and lots more.

PBKC Event Calendar

SEPTEMBER

Poker Room – Cash Games, Bad Beat Jackpots & Daily High Hands. Happy Hour every 20 minutes $100/$100/$200 Sun.-Thurs. 9am-2am. Gigantic high hands Fridays & Saturdays – 9am-10pm: $500 every 30 minutes, $1000 at noon, 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, 8pm and 10pm.

Thurs. Eve., Sept. 23 NICK DIPAOLO LIVE IN THE PADDOCK RESTAURANT AT PBKC - The Paddock is perfectly set up for shows and comedians with its convenient location, tiered room, seating for 300, great food, full bar, beautiful décor and more. Nick has performed on The Tonight show, Late Night with David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel Live and Conan O’Brien and hosted “The Nick Di Paolo show” on Sirius XM and the “The Nick & Artie Show:” on Direct TV, plus so much more. Enjoy delicious food and full bar from 6pm, 1st comedian 8pm, Nick Di Paolo approx. 8:30pm. Must be seated by 7:45pm. Buy tickets: pbkennelclub.com

Sun., Sept. 26 PBKC Palm Beach Sports Card & Memorabilia Show - 9am-4pm - Featuring Signed Icon - Second-Floor Poker Room - Over 60 Vendors with Sports Cards and Memorabilia to Buy, Sell, Trade & much more! Free Admission, Door Prizes and Live Breaks. Vendor space available, contact signedicon.com for more info.

OCTOBER

Oct. 1-31 October in the Poker Room – Cash Games, Bad Beat Jackpots & Daily High Hands. HH every 20 minutes $100/$100/$200 Sun.-Thurs. 9am-2am. Gigantic high hands Fridays & Saturdays – 9am-10pm: $500 every 30 minutes, $1000 at noon, 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, 8pm and 10pm.

Thurs. Eve., Oct. 7 The Paddock’s Comedy Night from 6pm – The Paddock is perfectly set up for shows and comedians with its convenient location, tiered room, seating for 300, great food, full bar, beautiful décor and more. Tickets and reservations will be available on pbkennelclub.com (Performers to be announced).

Oct. 8-Oct. 10 Big Dog Poker Tournament - $500 Buy-in - $50,000 Guarantee

30,000 Starting Stack, 30 Minute Blinds

Friday, Oct. 8 - 12:15 Day 1A / Friday, Oct. 8 - 6:00 Day 1B

Saturday, Oct. 9 - 12:15 Day 1C

Sunday, Oct. 10 - 12:15 Day 2

Live Stream Final Table – Watch on YouTube or Twitch

$75 Satellites on…Oct. 2 at 6:00, Aug. 4 at 12:15, Oct. 6 at 6:00, Oct. 7 at 12:15

Sat. Eve., Oct. 16 PBKC Mutt Derby from 5:30pm – Bring the whole family out to cheer on pet dogs of all shapes and sizes and enjoy lots of free fun activities including trackside BBQ, face painting, balloon artist, Ace the Poker Bear, prizes, and live music. Winners from this Mutt Derby will compete on Dec. 11 in the grand finale for cash & prizes. This event will benefit local charity groups.

Thurs. Eve., Oct. 21 The Paddock’s Comedy Night from 6pm – The Paddock at PBKC is perfectly set up for shows and comedians with its convenient location, tiered room, seating for 300, great food, full bar, beautiful décor and more. Tickets and reservations will be available on pbkennelclub.com (Performers to be announced).

Sat. Eve., Oct. 30 PBKC Mutt Derby from 5:30pm – Bring the whole family out to cheer on pet dogs of all shapes and sizes and enjoy lots of free fun activities including trackside BBQ, face painting, balloon artist, Ace the Poker Bear, prizes, and live music. Winners from this Mutt Derby will compete on Dec. 11 in the grand finale for cash & prizes. This event will benefit local charity groups.

Sun., Oct. 31 PBKC Palm Beach Sports Card & Memorabilia Show - 9am-4pm - Featuring Signed Icon - Second-Floor Poker Room - Over 60 Vendors with Sports Cards and Memorabilia to Buy, Sell, Trade & much more! Free Admission, Door Prizes and Live Breaks. Vendor space available, contact signedicon.com for more info.

NOVEMBER

Nov. 1-30 November in the Poker Room – cash games, daily high hands every 20 minutes, double high hands Fri. & Sat., bad beat jackpots

Thurs. Eve., Nov. 4 The Paddock’s Comedy Night from 6pm – The Paddock is perfectly set up for shows and comedians with its convenient location, tiered room, seating for 300, great food, full bar, beautiful décor and more. Tickets and reservations will be available on pbkennelclub.com (Performers to be announced).

Fri. Aft., Nov. 5 Breeders’ Cup from Del Mar - $2 Million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (TVG), $2 Million BC Juvenile Fillies, $1 Million BC Juvenile Fillies Turf, $1 Million BC Juvenile Turf), $1 Million BC Juvenile Turf Sprint

Sat. Aft., Nov. 6 Breeders’ Cup from Del Mar - $6 Million BC Classic (Longines), $4 BC Million Turf (Longines), $2 Million BC Distaff (Longines), $2 Million BC Filly & Mare Turf (Maker’s Mark), $2 Million BC Mile (TVG), $2 Million BC Sprint, $1 Million BC Dirt Mile (Big Ass), $1 Million BC Turf Sprint, $1 Million BC Filly & Mare Sprint

Sat. Eve., Nov. 13 PBKC Mutt Derby from 5:30pm – Bring the whole family out to cheer on pet dogs of all shapes and sizes and enjoy lots of free fun activities including trackside BBQ, face painting, balloon artist, Ace the Poker Bear, prizes, and live music. Winners from this Mutt Derby will compete on Dec. 11 in the grand finale for cash & prizes. This event will benefit local charity groups.

Thurs. Eve., Nov. 18 The Paddock’s Comedy Night from 6pm – The Paddock is perfectly set up for shows and comedians with its convenient location, tiered room, seating for 300, great food, full bar, beautiful décor and more. Tickets and reservations will be available on pbkennelclub.com (Performers to be announced).