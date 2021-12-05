Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade raises toys for kids

JUPITER, Fla — Saturday night, The Marine Industries Association held its annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade benefiting Toys for Tots and Little Smiles.

Leading up to the parade, boaters like Dwight Fetterman, decorated and staged their boats, "This is our eighth year so we try to add something new every year to kind of brighten up the boat."

At Charlie and Joe's in Jupiter a high school debate student observed, "I like how every person decorates their boat a little different."

As the grand finale of the Zambelli traveling fireworks illuminated the sky around the Jupiter Lighthouse fans watched from their balconies, bridges, and restaurants.

Businesses were happy for the influx in traffic, "Being in a waterfront community like Jupiter, you know, we thrive on a lot of heavy boat traffic business coming to the restaurant so on nights like tonight, it really brings out a lot of good locals," said Brooks Telles, General Manager Lucky Shucks.

Fans making note of this uniquely Florida tradition,"I've celebrated Christmas a lot of her places. It's kind of cool to have a nice warm Christmas."

People ringing in the holidays but raising toys for the underprivileged along the way for the Marine's Toys for Tots program. And boaters happy to party, but keeping the mission in mind.

"The way my parents taught me to be and just being able to provide a kid with a toy at Christmas time or the holiday season when they normally wouldn't get one. It's just a great feeling," said Fetterman.

If you want to donate a new unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots you can drop off a new and unwrapped toy to Charlie and Joe's on Love Street in Jupiter.