Palm Beach Gardens resident Serena Williams and baby on cover of February's Vogue Magazine

T.A. Walker
11:26 AM, Jan 10, 2018
2 hours ago

New mom, and Palm Beach Gardens resident, Serena Williams and her new baby are gracing the cover of February's Vogue magazine.

Serena Williams of United States smiles during her Ladies Final match against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia on day three of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship at International Tennis Centre Zayed Sports City on December 30, 2017 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Tom Dulat/Getty Images
Copyright Getty Images

On Twitter, the tennis pro said she was, "Thrilled to cover [Vogue's] February issue with my daughter! This is a moment I will never forget.

Her baby's name is Olympia Ohanian Jr.

