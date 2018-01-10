New mom, and Palm Beach Gardens resident, Serena Williams and her new baby are gracing the cover of February's Vogue magazine.

On Twitter, the tennis pro said she was, "Thrilled to cover [Vogue's] February issue with my daughter! This is a moment I will never forget.

Her baby's name is Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Thrilled to cover @voguemagazine's February issue with my daughter! This is a moment I will never forget: https://t.co/aQ6ZpxZeB4 pic.twitter.com/iTwDMoGZf7 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) January 10, 2018