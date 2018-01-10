Mostly Cloudy
New mom, and Palm Beach Gardens resident, Serena Williams and her new baby are gracing the cover of February's Vogue magazine.
Serena Williams of United States smiles during her Ladies Final match against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia on day three of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship at International Tennis Centre Zayed Sports City on December 30, 2017 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
On Twitter, the tennis pro said she was, "Thrilled to cover [Vogue's] February issue with my daughter! This is a moment I will never forget.
Her baby's name is Olympia Ohanian Jr.
Thrilled to cover @voguemagazine's February issue with my daughter! This is a moment I will never forget: https://t.co/aQ6ZpxZeB4 pic.twitter.com/iTwDMoGZf7— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) January 10, 2018
