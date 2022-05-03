Officer and a Gentleman opens at Kravis with a totally '80s playlist

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — 5) Officer and a Gentleman - West Palm Beach

An Officer and a Gentleman is a new musical based on the Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere. The musical features '80s hits from Rock Springfield, Styx, Debbie Gibson, Richard Marks, Wilson Phillips, Pat Benatar, and, of course, the Grammy-winning #1 single "Up Where We Belong." Running now through May 7 at the Kravis Center. Tickets start at $32 plus taxes and fees.

Officer and a Gentleman Soundtrack

“Up Where We Belong” (Joe Cocker/Jennifer Warnes)



“Higher Love” (Steve Winwood)



“Owner of a Lonely Heart” (Yes)



“Love is a Battlefield” and “Invincible” (Pat Benatar)



“Lost In Your Eyes” (Debbie Gibson)



“Right Here Waiting” (Richard Marx)



“Venus” (Bananarama)



“I Can’t Hold Back” (Survivor)



“Never Surrender” (Corey Hart)



“Do The Walls Come Down” (Carly Simon)



“Fly By Night” (Rush)



“Hold On to Your Dream (Rick Springfield)



“Overkill” (Men at Work)



“Renegade” (Styx), and more!



