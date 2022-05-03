Watch
LifestyleTaste and See South Florida

Officer and a Gentleman opens at Kravis with a totally '80s playlist

Matthew Murphy
The national touring company of An Officer and a Gentleman lands at the Kravis Center this weekend with shows through Sunday.
The-National-Touring-Company-of-AN-OFFICER-AND-A-GENTLEMAN.-Photo-by-Matthew-Murphy-for-MurphyMade-scaled.jpg
Posted at 3:42 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 15:42:23-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — 5) Officer and a Gentleman - West Palm Beach
An Officer and a Gentleman is a new musical based on the Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere. The musical features '80s hits from Rock Springfield, Styx, Debbie Gibson, Richard Marks, Wilson Phillips, Pat Benatar, and, of course, the Grammy-winning #1 single "Up Where We Belong." Running now through May 7 at the Kravis Center. Tickets start at $32 plus taxes and fees.

Officer and a Gentleman Soundtrack

“Up Where We Belong” (Joe Cocker/Jennifer Warnes)

“Higher Love” (Steve Winwood)

“Owner of a Lonely Heart” (Yes)

“Love is a Battlefield” and “Invincible” (Pat Benatar)

“Lost In Your Eyes” (Debbie Gibson)

“Right Here Waiting” (Richard Marx)

“Venus” (Bananarama)

“I Can’t Hold Back” (Survivor)

“Never Surrender” (Corey Hart)

“Do The Walls Come Down” (Carly Simon)

“Fly By Night” (Rush)

“Hold On to Your Dream (Rick Springfield)

“Overkill” (Men at Work)

“Renegade” (Styx), and more!

