New West Palm Beach seafood restaurant creates 60 jobs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — 60 new employees were hired at Okeechobee Steakhouse's latest concept; Okeechobee Prime Seafood.

The Lewis family said it was a risk to open during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a challenge this is something, this is something we really had to back up and punt about. Definitely a gamble, definitely taking [a] risk but we feel it's a risk worth taking for sure," said owner Ralph Lewis.

The family said their goal is to use as much local fish as possible.

@OkeechobeePrimeSeafood says they are going to use locally sourced fish when possible.



#TasteSeeSoFla pic.twitter.com/9MdWzuUD0W — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) March 9, 2021

"We’re sourcing as much as we can from local fishermen - Florida lobster, pompano, snapper, whatever is available fresh and seasonal from local sources. As availability or seasonality dictates, we will also source from other regions beyond our Florida waters," said Lewis.

Like the steakhouse, Prime Seafood will offer a free birthday dinner of Flounder with Lobster stuffing with the purchase from their dinner menu of an adult entrée of equal or greater value.

Like the steakhouse, #OkeechobeePrimeSeafood will offer a free birthday dinner of Flounder with Lobster stuffing with the purchase from their dinner menu of an adult entrée of equal or greater value. pic.twitter.com/cGZCTQg16g — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) March 9, 2021

The 138-seat restaurant opened Friday.

The decor is inspired by the ocean, "The steakhouse has warm lighting, exposed wood and brick interior, and historical artwork that nods to the nostalgia and traditions the steakhouse has been known for nearly 75 years. The ocean-inspired seafood restaurant has deep blue, high banquette seating, and lighting, and artwork that nod to underwater marine life and old Florida lifestyle. Stone accent walls and the back-lit bar add drama to the space," said Okeechobee Prime Seafood spokesperson.

There is a terrace called "The Barn" that serves as a lounge area for customers waiting for tables. It serves appetizers and cocktails which will eventually have a happy hour daily from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The venue is located directly behind the Okeechobee Steakhouse and is one of four concepts.

Okeechobee Steakhouse

2854 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Okeechobee Prime Meat Market

1959 Wabasso Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Okeechobee Prime Barbecue Pop Up

1959 Wabasso Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Okeechobee Prime Seafood and The Barn

2888 Shawnee Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Florida Red Snapper Filets with Brown Butter Lemon Sauce

Get Okeechobee Prime Seafood's Florida Red Snapper recipe

Red Snapper Filets, 4 8 oz.

Olive Oil, 2 tablespoons

Flour, 4 oz.

Salt and Pepper, 3 oz.

Chicken Stock, 8 oz.

White Wine, 8 oz.

Lemon juice, 2 tablespoons

Butter, 4 oz.

Chopped Parsley, 2 tablespoons