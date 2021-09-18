New photography book features Florida's watery wonders

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — A new 96-page photography book had its launch party today at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach.

Author Michael Patrick O'Neil gave a lecture and answered questions from guests before signing copies of his latest book, he has published seven others.

It features Florida's watery wonders from the Everglades to coral reefs, lagoons, and beyond.

The author says the books are designed to encourage people of all ages to have a great appreciation for Florida's underwater environment as it is under incredible strain as the state's population continues to grow.

'Meet Me Underwater' features prominently locations in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast because of the nearby Gulf Stream in the Atlantic Ocean.

"The Gulf Stream is really like a river of warm water, that squeezes between the Bahamas, and Palm Beach County, and it's just the highway for all kinds of incredible sea creatures," said O'Neil.

Joy Nemec Loper of North Palm Beach said she finds comfort in the new book,"It makes me happy, and it makes me smile and we're having such a terrible time with COVID and everything and negativity and it just makes brings joy to me."

The book can be purchased at the Marinelife Center's gift shop.