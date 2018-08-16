Mockingbirds 'attack' WPTV staff

If you have ever been unknowingly walking past a bird's nest and been "attacked," it's probably a mockingbird.

This is what is happening here at WPTV as a family of birds has set up shop in a bush outside the employee entrance (see our video above).

Nobody here has been harmed, but the birds angrily swoop past people entering and leaving the building.

Management has closed off the area to keep the birds from hurting employees or themselves.

Meanwhile, the hallways of WPTV have been filled with references to the "Angry Birds" or "To Kill a Mockingbird."

Why Mockingbirds Attack Mockingbirds are the state bird of Florida and become extremely territorial and defensive as they protect their nest of newborns (usually about two weeks). The swooping behavior is temporary and only last as long as the hatchlings are in the nest. In Florida, you can not touch or move the nest as they are protected by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The best tactic is just to avoid the "claimed" area. The primary breeding season is between April and July but can begin or end a month later.