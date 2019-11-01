Almost a month ago, 'Miracle Dog' was found trapped beneath an air conditioner for more than three weeks in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas. He was found by an infrared drone, then rescued by Big Dog Ranch Rescue. He was flown to the animal shelter here to begin rehabilitation.

WPTV NewsChannel 5 was the first to report on Miracle Dog being rescued



Miracle has had a troublesome recovery, at first not eating more than "a few bites" due to a shrunken stomach from a lack of food.

"We cared for him around the clock, carefully feeding him every two hours. Living only on rainwater from a mud puddle that his outstretched neck could barely reach meant he survived while the dog next to him did not," said Big Dog Ranch Rescue in a statement.

Because of his trapped conditions Miracle developed parasites, abrasions, respiratory infection, and atrophy. Big Dog Ranch Rescue's veterinary team started treating each condition.

WPTV's Initial Reporting on 'Miracle Dog'



"He is still quarantined to protect him, as well as the other dogs in our care. But Miracle is a fighter and a hero and we know he will win this latest battle," Big Dog Ranch Rescue said.

Miracle Dog health update one week after being rescued



"He is walking a little more, has put on a few more pounds, and the sparkle in his eyes is as loving as ever."

This morning, the TODAY Show aired a piece on Miracle as he was learning how to walk again.

ONLY ON 5: Relearning to walk. Miracle Dog' rescued from beneath rubble in the Bahamas health improving. @BDRRescue @WPTV #TasteSeeSoFla pic.twitter.com/lb9T6cNjVv — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) November 1, 2019

Now that Miracle is on the mend where will he go? On Nov. 12 the animal rescue plans to announce who Miracle's new family will be. Big Dog says more than 10,000 worldwide adoption request have come into the charity from "Australia to London."

Lauree Simons, president and founder of Big Dog Ranch Rescue says, "While one family will adopt Miracle there are so many other wonderful rescue dogs who would love to go to a new home. I am asking all those who may not be selected as Miracle's new owner to please consider bringing their own miracle home. Adopt a dog in honor of Miracle and then the inspiration from our star Bahamas rescue dog will truly be with you for many years. "