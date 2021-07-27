Watch
Metallica and Everclear each announce South Florida shows

Old School Square
Everclear coming to Old School Square in Delray.
Posted at 10:26 AM, Jul 27, 2021
JUPITER, Fla. — Metallica is coming to the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla. on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $130 and go on sale Friday, July 30.

American rock band Everclear will be performing at Old School Square in Delray Beach, Florida, on Friday, October 9. Presale tickets will be available Tuesday, July 27, at a.m. through Wednesday, July 28, at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $25 plus tax and fee. Tickets purchased on third-party sites may not be honored.

