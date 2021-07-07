Local country music star, a-list ally perform together at Grand Ole Opry

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Full Interview about country music star Brooke Eden's coming out journey

Country music star Brooke Eden grew up in Loxahatchee. After appearing on two seasons of American Idol, she then went on to release her own music. Up until this year, she hid that she was gay from her fans. In January of 2021, she came out of the closet publicly.

By May she was engaged to Hilary Hoover who works for country legends Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood as their promotions director.

Hilary is featured as a love interest in Eden's latest music videos.

Brooke Eden - 'Sunroof'

In June, she was asked to sing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Her fiance's famous boss reached out.

Brooke Eden - ;Got No ChoicGot No Choice'

"I got a phone call from Trisha about a month ago saying hey I have this idea to switch the genders of 'She's in Love with the Boy,'" said Eden.

Trisha Yearwood - 'She's in love with the boy'

Trisha Yearwood's 1991 Billboard chart-topper Infamous in the country music world.

Eden said Yearwood told her she wanted," To celebrate your engagement to Hillary and also Pride Month."

She was unusually nervous about performing the song she said she has been singing since she was four years old and doesn't typically get nervous, "I worked out that day I don't usually work out I was like I need to release some steam."

But when country royalty walked out on stage as an ally the crowd roared as Trisha began singing a custom song for Brooke and Hilary.

Watch the full song, 'She's in love with a girl'

Trisha Yearwood said on stage, "Love is love. You can't just say it. You gotta mean it. So I think we should (sing) this song for you guys tonight because she's in love with the girl. I'm in love with the boy. Let's just sing it for everybody."

"I was literally jumping up and down yeah," said Eden.

"How cool is that for an icon like Trisha Yearwood, for that to be her idea," said Eden.

Eden said Trisha had her reasons for wanting to change the song, "If I can go and sing about who I love every single night, I want you to be able to feel like you can do the same."

The country music industry isn't known for being inclusive of the LGBTQIA community.

"No tomatoes were thrown at us. [I was] like, 'we did it,' you know, and she said, 'You know I don't usually get nervous before I go on stage but tonight. Today I was nervous because I actually worked out and I was like so did I," said Eden.