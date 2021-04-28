Live theater returns to the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Do you like true crime like you see on Dateline right here on WPTV NewsChannel 5? The Kravis Center has theater performances back for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, and they're doing it with a half-a-billion-dollar art heist show and if you solve it you could get $10,000,000.

"There is a pent-up demand in the public to back come together and enjoy each other and enjoy experiences and we are going to provide a very unique one at the Kravis Center," said Terrance Dwyer, CEO of the Kravis Center.

"People are chomping at the bit to experience something cultural," said actor Jeremy Quinn from Boynton Beach who plays Miles Conor Junior.

The theater is back at the Kravis Center with a unique outdoor socially distanced show.

"It's not typical at all. It's an interactive theater experience. It's about the $500,000,000 [art heist] from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. And we are going to ask our public to help us solve that mystery," said Dwyer.

A Netflix documentary was released last month on the same topic.

"[Netflix] didn't consult with us but we actually think it's a good thing," Dwyer said.

Performers back to work, "Actors have not worked since March of 2020," said Quinn.

The show is performed outside the Kravis Center.

"You don't need big sets and lights to experience a theatrical piece and it's just as engaging if not more so," said Quinn.

Interactive, with guests using their phones to find clues. "The audience will have a chance to ask the actors questions," said Quinn.

A new interactive show at the @KravisCenter will allow guests to ask questions about a 1990 art heist. pic.twitter.com/Oggl5P8ShE — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) April 28, 2021

Completely adlibbed with audience interaction and suspended disbelieve interrupted from passer byers.

"No joke! The police showed up during my segment and I was like, 'thank you, thank. you, thank you. THAT is authenticity, you can't get more authentic than that," said Quinn

And if you figure out the 1990 unsolved mystery. "If anybody really stumbles on to something and they solve that mystery [a] $10,000,000 reward from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum," said Dwyer.

You can get tickets directly from Kravis.org. The show runs through May 16.