Live music, honoring heroes, and Juneteenth celebrations this weekend

JUPITER, Fla. — A bunch of free live music, honoring our heroes, and Juneteenth celebrations round out this weekend's Five Fun Things to do list.

1) Hometown Hero Appreciation Day - West Palm Beach

A free event for military, first responders and their families, and Gold Star families at the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium. Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Guests will be treated to a special day of military vehicle demos, BBQ, robot battles, carnival games, a mini-golf tournament, and live science shows. Valid ID is required.

“As a United States Naval Academy graduate, I am passionate about the armed forces and I wanted to give my fellow military service members a day to remember,” said Kate Arrizza, President and CEO of the Science Center. “We welcome everyone to join us but want to provide a special free day for armed forces members and our local first responders.”

2) Juneteenth Celebration - Delray Beach

The Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, in collaboration with Arts Garage, will welcome Pat “Mother Blues” Cohen and Dr. Joan Cartwright to hold a special concert, as the focus of their 2021 Juneteenth Celebration. The event starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at Arts Garage. Tickets to the concert start at $40.

3) Juneteenth Freedom Fest - Fort Pierce

A free event with the theme "Still Breaking Chains!" will be held at Dreamland Park in Fort Pierce on Saturday, June 19 from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. There will be local vendors, speakers, bounce houses, and entertainment.

4) Abacoa Concert Series - Jupiter

A free show by the Caribbean Chillers, a Jimmy Buffet tribute band, will be on Saturday, June ``19 from 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. in downtown Abacoa. Dogs will be on-site available for adoption from Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

5) Beerfest Under the Stars - Lake Worth

Dress in your best '80s gear and enjoy a free concert from the Private Stock Band at the American German Club of the Palm Beaches in Lake Worth. German beer and food are available for purchase. Gate open at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 19.