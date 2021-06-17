Watch
LifestyleTaste and See South Florida

Actions

Live music, honoring heroes, and Juneteenth celebrations this weekend

5 Fun Things List
items.[0].image.alt
South Florida Science Center
Kate Arrizza CEO of the Science Center, Bill Arcuri with Project 425, Lynelle Chauncey Zelnar with Forgotten Soldiers Outreach, Mike Carroll with Project 425 and Mike Durkee with Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.
Kate Arrizza CEO of the Science Center, Bill Arcuri with Project 425, Lynelle Chauncey Zelnar with Forgotten Soldiers Outreach, Mike Carroll with Project 425 and Mike Durkee with Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.
Posted at 1:21 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 13:21:55-04

JUPITER, Fla. — A bunch of free live music, honoring our heroes, and Juneteenth celebrations round out this weekend's Five Fun Things to do list.

1) Hometown Hero Appreciation Day - West Palm Beach
A free event for military, first responders and their families, and Gold Star families at the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium. Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Guests will be treated to a special day of military vehicle demos, BBQ, robot battles, carnival games, a mini-golf tournament, and live science shows. Valid ID is required.

“As a United States Naval Academy graduate, I am passionate about the armed forces and I wanted to give my fellow military service members a day to remember,” said Kate Arrizza, President and CEO of the Science Center. “We welcome everyone to join us but want to provide a special free day for armed forces members and our local first responders.”

2) Juneteenth Celebration - Delray Beach
The Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, in collaboration with Arts Garage, will welcome Pat “Mother Blues” Cohen and Dr. Joan Cartwright to hold a special concert, as the focus of their 2021 Juneteenth Celebration. The event starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at Arts Garage. Tickets to the concert start at $40.

3) Juneteenth Freedom Fest - Fort Pierce
A free event with the theme "Still Breaking Chains!" will be held at Dreamland Park in Fort Pierce on Saturday, June 19 from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. There will be local vendors, speakers, bounce houses, and entertainment.

4) Abacoa Concert Series - Jupiter
A free show by the Caribbean Chillers, a Jimmy Buffet tribute band, will be on Saturday, June ``19 from 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. in downtown Abacoa. Dogs will be on-site available for adoption from Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

5) Beerfest Under the Stars - Lake Worth
Dress in your best '80s gear and enjoy a free concert from the Private Stock Band at the American German Club of the Palm Beaches in Lake Worth. German beer and food are available for purchase. Gate open at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 19.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right