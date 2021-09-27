Watch
Kravis Center tickets for this season go on sale Saturday

Kravis Center
Steve Martin and Martin Short’s “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century.
Posted at 2:42 PM, Sep 27, 2021
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tickets for the 2021-2022 season of the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will be this Saturday, October 2 starting at 10 a.m. Including a performance by Steve Martin and Martin Short who are hot right now with their Hulu murder mystery series co-staring Selena Gomez.

Fans should be aware of new COVID-19 health and safety guidelines before purchasing their tickets.

New Health And Safety Guidelines

  • Guests two and over are required to wear a CDC-approved mask that completely covers the nose, mouth, and under the chin.
  • All guests five and over are required to present documentation (printed or digital) of a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of full vaccination status.

Over 125 Shows

Kravis On Broadway

  • Come From Away
  • Dear Evan Hansen
  • Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
  • Cats
  • Anastasia
  • My Fair Lady
  • An Officer and a Gentleman

Music, Comedy, and Dance*

  • Steve Martin & Martin Short
  • Paul Anka
  • Michael Bolton
  • Chris Botti
  • Kristin Chenoweth
  • Alan Cumming
  • Detroit Symphony Orchestra
  • Eisenhower Dance Detroit
  • Terry Fator
  • Renée Fleming
  • David Foster: Hitman Tour
  • Kenny G
  • Jay Leno
  • Malpaso Dance Company
  • Johnny Mathis
  • Audra McDonald
  • Itzhak Perlman
  • Pink Martini featuring China Forbes
  • Neil Sedaka
  • The Temptations and The Four Top
  • Tye Tribbett

Musicals & TV Sensations

  • AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical
  • FORBIDDEN BROADWAY, PIAF: No Regrets
  • SHEAR MADNESS
  • Rodgers & Hammerstein’s SOUTH PACIFIC
  • SPAMILTON: An American Parody
  • Alton Brown Live
  • The Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody
  • The Price is Right Live.

Tributes

  • ABBA
  • The Beatles
  • Doo Wop
  • Fleetwood Mac
  • Aretha Franklin
  • Whitney Houston
  • Queen
  • Mel Tormé & Ella Fitzgerald

*Not a complete list.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.