Kravis Center tickets for this season go on sale Saturday

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tickets for the 2021-2022 season of the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will be this Saturday, October 2 starting at 10 a.m. Including a performance by Steve Martin and Martin Short who are hot right now with their Hulu murder mystery series co-staring Selena Gomez.
Fans should be aware of new COVID-19 health and safety guidelines before purchasing their tickets.
New Health And Safety Guidelines
- Guests two and over are required to wear a CDC-approved mask that completely covers the nose, mouth, and under the chin.
- All guests five and over are required to present documentation (printed or digital) of a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of full vaccination status.
Over 125 Shows
Kravis On Broadway
- Come From Away
- Dear Evan Hansen
- Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
- Cats
- Anastasia
- My Fair Lady
- An Officer and a Gentleman
Music, Comedy, and Dance*
- Steve Martin & Martin Short
- Paul Anka
- Michael Bolton
- Chris Botti
- Kristin Chenoweth
- Alan Cumming
- Detroit Symphony Orchestra
- Eisenhower Dance Detroit
- Terry Fator
- Renée Fleming
- David Foster: Hitman Tour
- Kenny G
- Jay Leno
- Malpaso Dance Company
- Johnny Mathis
- Audra McDonald
- Itzhak Perlman
- Pink Martini featuring China Forbes
- Neil Sedaka
- The Temptations and The Four Top
- Tye Tribbett
Musicals & TV Sensations
- AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical
- FORBIDDEN BROADWAY, PIAF: No Regrets
- SHEAR MADNESS
- Rodgers & Hammerstein’s SOUTH PACIFIC
- SPAMILTON: An American Parody
- Alton Brown Live
- The Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody
- The Price is Right Live.
Tributes
- ABBA
- The Beatles
- Doo Wop
- Fleetwood Mac
- Aretha Franklin
- Whitney Houston
- Queen
- Mel Tormé & Ella Fitzgerald
*Not a complete list.