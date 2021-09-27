Kravis Center tickets for this season go on sale Saturday

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tickets for the 2021-2022 season of the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will be this Saturday, October 2 starting at 10 a.m. Including a performance by Steve Martin and Martin Short who are hot right now with their Hulu murder mystery series co-staring Selena Gomez.

Fans should be aware of new COVID-19 health and safety guidelines before purchasing their tickets.

New Health And Safety Guidelines



Guests two and over are required to wear a CDC-approved mask that completely covers the nose, mouth, and under the chin.

All guests five and over are required to present documentation (printed or digital) of a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of full vaccination status.

Over 125 Shows

Kravis On Broadway



Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Cats

Anastasia

My Fair Lady

An Officer and a Gentleman

Music, Comedy, and Dance*



Steve Martin & Martin Short

Paul Anka

Michael Bolton

Chris Botti

Kristin Chenoweth

Alan Cumming

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Eisenhower Dance Detroit

Terry Fator

Renée Fleming

David Foster: Hitman Tour

Kenny G

Jay Leno

Malpaso Dance Company

Johnny Mathis

Audra McDonald

Itzhak Perlman

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

Neil Sedaka

The Temptations and The Four Top

Tye Tribbett

Musicals & TV Sensations



AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY, PIAF: No Regrets

SHEAR MADNESS

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s SOUTH PACIFIC

SPAMILTON: An American Parody

Alton Brown Live

The Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody

The Price is Right Live.

Tributes



ABBA

The Beatles

Doo Wop

Fleetwood Mac

Aretha Franklin

Whitney Houston

Queen

Mel Tormé & Ella Fitzgerald

*Not a complete list.