WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Comedian Kevin Hart surprised fans on Tuesday with eight unannounced shows at the Palm Beach Improv in West Palm Beach. 30 minutes later, all the tickets were gone.

"Our phone lines are still blowing up," said René Harte. The club confirmed they sold all the tickets to the eight January shows in less than a half-hour.

As of this writing, there are no plans to add more performances.