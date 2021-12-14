Kevin Hart announces surprise show in West Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — World-famous comedian Kevin Hart is booked to play four shows at the Palm Beach Imrpov in West Palm Beach. Tickets went on sale Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. just after the announcement and start at $50 plus, tax, fee and a two-drink minimum. One of the clubs' partners, Rene' Harte, said she expects the shows to sell out fast.

Showtimes

Monday, Jan. 3 at 7 pm. and 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan 5 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan 6, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Hart is currently staring in 'True Story' on Netflix along Wesley Snipes and Tawny Newsome.

