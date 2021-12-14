Watch
LifestyleTaste and See South Florida

Actions

Kevin Hart announces surprise show in West Palm Beach

Comedian to play four shows at Palm Beach Improv
items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Entertainer Kevin Hart is interviewed on the NFL Network prior to an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Saints Eagles Football
Posted at 1:00 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 13:02:37-05

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — World-famous comedian Kevin Hart is booked to play four shows at the Palm Beach Imrpov in West Palm Beach. Tickets went on sale Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. just after the announcement and start at $50 plus, tax, fee and a two-drink minimum. One of the clubs' partners, Rene' Harte, said she expects the shows to sell out fast.

Showtimes
Monday, Jan. 3 at 7 pm. and 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan 5 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan 6, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Hart is currently staring in 'True Story' on Netflix along Wesley Snipes and Tawny Newsome.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.