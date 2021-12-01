Keith Urban tour coming to West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Keith Urban announced Wednesday he is returning to touring.

'The Speed of Now World Tour' will feature Ingrid Andress and will hit the iThink Financial Amphitheater on June 18, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.

“Every night is the first time we’ve played these songs for that audience, in that moment,” said Keith Urban in a statement. “It’s why every show is different – spontaneous and unpredictable – even for us!” He adds, “After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before. We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.”

For information on where to get tickets go to www.keithurban.com.