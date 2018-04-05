Peak Nutrition Fact Sheet
Pound for pound double the amount of protein as beef
· 6 times more omega 3s than salmon
· More calcium than milk
· Use 2000x less land than cattle pound for pound
· Uses 2000x less water
· Produce 100x less greenhouse gases
· Crickets grow 12x faster than livestock
· Peak nutrition, far more nutritionally dense than the US best-selling meal replacement bar
One of the other advantages of consuming crickets as opposed to livestock is cost. One bag of Peak Nutrition is $45. (it will last the average person 30-days or $1.50 a meal).
But to eat a cricket, it sounds so... well... disgusting.
"You know, I think a lot of things are quite disgusting to eat. You know, eggs, if we think about them, they are chicken embryos that are scrambled," Ross said.
"80% of the world currently eats crickets and bugs. We're one of the few that don't. Nutritionally they are incredibility high in protein," said Keiser University Department Chair of Sports Medicine and Fitness Technology Julie Snyder.
@KeiserU Department Head Julie Snyder talks about the science behind eating crickets!
"I see an innovated idea that could not only be a part of entrepreneurship but part of a new step forward for nutrition for the world," added Keiser University Professor of Entrepreneurship, Management and Finance George Stamas.
@KeiserU Professor George Stamas says crickets could be the future of nutrition for the World.