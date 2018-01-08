Justin Timberlake brings 'The Man of the Woods' tour to South Florida in 2018

He's bringing more than sexy back, Justin Timberlake is coming back to South Florida on his latest tour!

Less than a week after his latest single "Filthy" debuted and less than a month before his Super Bowl Halftime show, Timberlake has announced he is returning to the stage and coming to AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Friday, May 18, and BB&T Center in Sunrise on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

The 'Man of the Woods' tour is named after his new album, set for release on February 2.

Timberlake will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show on Sunday, February 4, which will be broadcast on WPTV.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, January 29 and the American Express presale begins Wednesday, January 24 at 10 a.m. Get more information here.