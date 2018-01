I wholeheartedly believe that the band "Journey makes everything better." That phrase, I just put in the quotation marks, is something said among my friends and me when we are hanging out, and we need a little mood booster.

That's why I'm psyched to tell you that Journey is coming to South Florida on Friday, August 17 to the BB&T Center along with Def Leppard.

The rumors are true! @JourneyOfficial & @DefLeppard are teaming up for a 2018 North American tour kicking off May 21st in Hartford, CT. Visit https://t.co/rSar4UyXOt for a full list of dates. pic.twitter.com/2zlpwGKz70 — JOURNEY (@JourneyOfficial) January 19, 2018

The two bands will alternate who closes at each of the 58 venues; Def Leppard will headline the BB&T show. Def Leppard and Journey last toured together 12 years ago.

Live Nation, the tour's promoter, has not released ticketing information as of yet.

It's officially #DefLeppardDay! For the first time EVER stream & download our entire catalog globally.. AND we're hitting the road with Journey in North America this May.. AND playing Hysteria in its entirety on tour in the UK! It's gonna be a great year https://t.co/ZYjhEkXDnt pic.twitter.com/utwts3FRL3 — Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) January 19, 2018