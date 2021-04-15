Jon Lovitz, Sister Hazel, RVs, and SuperCars this weekend

JUPITER, Fla. — Great laughs, flashy cars and RVs, celebrations, '90s music slated for this weekend.

1) Jon Lovitz - West Palm Beach

SNL alumni Jon Lovitz has been one of the best-known comedians for the last twenty years. He is all vaccinated and this will be his first club appearance since the coronavirus pandemic.

He has five shows at Palm Beach Improv this weekend. Tickets start at $30 (plus fees and a two-drink minimum).

2) Black Gold Jubilee - Belle Glade

It's the end of the harvest season and “Black Gold” is a festival celebrating the rich soil for its ability to produce bountiful harvests year after year. There will be vendors, an art show, a volleyball tournament, pageants, fishing contests, fireworks and more. It's held on Saturday, April 17 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Torry Island Campground. Country music star Sara Evens will perform at 7:30 p.m.

3) West Palm Beach Spring RV Show

Looking to escape with your family on vacation in a COVID-friendly bubble? An RV may be right up your alley. The West Palm Beach Spring RV show will feature new and used RVs from six local dealers.

The show is at the South Florida Fairgrounds daily April 15 - 18, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, kits 12 and younger are free.

4) SuperCar Week - West Palm Beach

The finale of the 11th annual SuperCar week was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now rescheduled, the free event is happening Sunday, April 18 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. along the West Palm Beach waterfront. There will be all types of cars from exotic, vintage, muscle and a JEEP Village. Organizers are asking guests to wear facial coverings.

5) Sister Hazel - Sold Out - Old School Square in Delray

Just because this socially distant concert is sold out doesn't mean you can hear the sounds of songs like 'All for You' as you stroll down Atlantic Avenue. Organizers say if you hang around the patch of grass where the 100-foot Christmas Tree is normally positioned you'll 100% be able to hear the concert. The concert is Saturday, April 17 at 8 p.m.