Jingle Ball concert in Sunrise canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

SUNRISE, Fla. — The South Florida edition of the Jingle Ball has been canceled.

"Due to the increased transmission of the new COVID-19 variant and to further minimize any potential risks, as a precautionary measure and for the safety of our staff, talent and guests, we have made the decision to cancel tonight's iHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball," event organizers said in a statement posted on the FLA Live Arena's website Sunday.

The Black Eyed Peas, Sean Paul and Dixie D'Amelio were among the artists scheduled to perform Sunday night in Sunrise.

Other scheduled artists were Anitta, Saweetie and Monsta X.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP Megan Thee Stallion performs during Hot 99.5's iHeartRadio 2021 Jingle Ball at Capitol One Arena, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Washington.

Megan Thee Stallion previously pulled out of Thursday's Jingle Ball in Atlanta, writing on Twitter that members of her team were "exposed to COVID." She said she tested negative but wasn't feeling well.

We learned a few members on my team have been exposed to COVID. While I tested negative today, I’m not feeling well, and as a safety precaution, I won’t be able to perform at Jingle Ball in Atlanta. I’m extremely disappointed to let my hotties down. Hoping to feel better tomorrow — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 17, 2021

Ticket holders will receive a full refund.