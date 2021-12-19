Watch
Jingle Ball concert in Sunrise canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

Event organizers shelve concert at FLA Live Arena
Posted at 5:28 PM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 17:36:35-05

SUNRISE, Fla. — The South Florida edition of the Jingle Ball has been canceled.

"Due to the increased transmission of the new COVID-19 variant and to further minimize any potential risks, as a precautionary measure and for the safety of our staff, talent and guests, we have made the decision to cancel tonight's iHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball," event organizers said in a statement posted on the FLA Live Arena's website Sunday.

The Black Eyed Peas, Sean Paul and Dixie D'Amelio were among the artists scheduled to perform Sunday night in Sunrise.

Other scheduled artists were Anitta, Saweetie and Monsta X.

Megan Thee Stallion previously pulled out of Thursday's Jingle Ball in Atlanta, writing on Twitter that members of her team were "exposed to COVID." She said she tested negative but wasn't feeling well.

Ticket holders will receive a full refund.

