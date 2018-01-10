James Taylor with special guest Bonnie Raitt coming to Sunrise

Mostly Cloudy
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt attend the 25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Concert at Madison Square Garden on October 29, 2009 in New York City.
The smooth sounds of James Taylor's baritone voice and the soulful sounds of Bonnie Raitt will be coming to the BB&T center on Friday, May 11.
This show would be perfect on a Sunday morning when you are easing into the last day of a weekend. But, instead, we are going to have to settle for a Friday night in South Florida.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m. No word on pricing as of yet.
James Taylor - Fire and Rain
Bonnie Raitt - I Can't Make You Love Me
