James Taylor with special guest Bonnie Raitt coming to Sunrise

T.A. Walker
2:06 PM, Jan 10, 2018

James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt attend the 25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Concert at Madison Square Garden on October 29, 2009 in New York City.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Copyright Getty Images

The smooth sounds of James Taylor's baritone voice and the soulful sounds of Bonnie Raitt will be coming to the BB&T center on Friday, May 11.

This show would be perfect on a Sunday morning when you are easing into the last day of a weekend.  But, instead, we are going to have to settle for a Friday night in South Florida.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m.  No word on pricing as of yet.

James Taylor - Fire and Rain

Bonnie Raitt - I Can't Make You Love Me

 Follow us: FacebookInstagram | We're on Snapchat too!  Taste & See South Florida

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top