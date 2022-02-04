Iconic Wizard of Oz-inspired restaurant moves from New York City to Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association says they are noticing a trend of New York City restaurants moving or opening up second locations in the Palm Beaches.

"There is definitely a connection and relationship between New Yorkers and Florida," said Jenny Oz LeRoy owner of the new Maxwell’s Plum in Wellington.

Maxwell's Plum was the place to be seen in Manhattan during the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

"It was considered the Studio 54 of restaurants," said LeRoy.

Celebrities like Gloria Vanderbilt, Bobby Short and former President Donald Trump were among those spotted there.

"It was such a scene. It was on the cover of New York Magazine. Donald met Ivana at the bar," LeRoy said. "It's historically known that that's where he picked her up."

The biggest eccentric character was her father, Warner LeRoy, the originator of fantasy restaurants like Tavern on the Green and Maxwell's Plum.

"My father was a very flashy over the top, rhinestone suits, pink limousine kind of guy," LeRoy said.

Her father was inspired from pop culture.

"My middle name is Oz because my grandfather produced the Wizard of Oz," LeRoy said. "My father literally grew up on the set of The Wizard of Oz. And it was incredible that he got to see a fantasy really come to life right in front of him."

And now Jenny Oz LeRoy is bringing that fantasy world to the equestrian community of Wellington and people are remembering the old restaurant.

"Almost every single day. We have people that come here," LeRoy said. "Oh my God. I met my wife. I had my first date."

The New York Post reports people are "fleeing" New York City and making the Palm Beaches their home and their restaurants are following.

We've found about a dozen or so with the help of Discover the Palm Beaches that are setting up shop here in South Florida.

"In our destination, they also benefit from less restrictions, full operating capacity, outdoor dining space, and a more comfortable year-round climate, allowing them to be successful during what has been a hard time for restaurants, according to The Palm Beaches.

A restaurant that has a long, rich history in New York has been reborn in the village of Wellington with original artwork on the walls.

Maxwell's Plum has an evolving menu of craft cocktails and food.