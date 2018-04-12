How you can drive really fast this weekend!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Do you drive fast? Or at least wonder what it’s like to drive really fast? You can this weekend at the Barret-Jackson car show and auction, held at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

Besides the auction of over 700 cars, there is remarkably much more to do – as I found out today.

There is an entire tent temporally housing 140 cars that all belong to one man.



North Palm Beach car museum owner John Staluppi. He is selling his collection filled with convertibles from the '50s, '60s, and '70s.

So why sell?

"I get tired of them after a while, I mean I love looking at them, but after awhile I like to see new stuff in my museum," admits George.



His collection even has car #53 from Herbie movie.



With your ticket to the car show, you can take a test drive of powerful vehicles. Or amp up your experience and have a stunt driver take you on an adventure.



These guys know how to drive, they come out pretty hot," brags auction owner Craig Jackson.



I wondered if people ever get nervous. "They get scared, excited, by the end of it, it's just like being on a roller coaster ride," says one stunt driver.



Not quite like a roller coaster.... there clearly are no rails for the Corvette ZO6!



"It's got the LG4 engine, 650, horsepower," Sean Finegan



"We are going to get on the gas a little bit, show off how fast this car can go in a straight line," says driving instructor Rico Apolinar.





It's not just speed Rico showed off... it's the breaking and cornering ability as well.



I was so caught up in the moment... I forgot to ask how fast we were going... but it was at adrenaline-filled speeds for sure."