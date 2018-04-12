How you can drive really fast this weekend!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Do you drive fast? Or at least wonder what it’s like to drive really fast? You can this weekend at the Barret-Jackson car show and auction, held at the South Florida Fairgrounds.
Besides the auction of over 700 cars, there is remarkably much more to do – as I found out today.
There is an entire tent temporally housing 140 cars that all belong to one man.
North Palm Beach car museum owner John Staluppi. He is selling his collection filled with convertibles from the '50s, '60s, and '70s.
So why sell?
"I get tired of them after a while, I mean I love looking at them, but after awhile I like to see new stuff in my museum," admits George.
His collection even has car #53 from Herbie movie.