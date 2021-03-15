How to win a car at Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Honda Classic Cares Birdies for Children program allows local charities to team up with The Honda Classic to raise money for kids and in the end, a winner walks away with a new car.

Golfers making one less stroke than par is called a birdie. 100s are made at the Honda Classic each year.

"They say, whoever "they" are... usually between 1,000 and 1,400." said philanthropist Barbara Nicklaus.

People can make a donation of $20 or more by Wednesday night and if you guess how many birdies there will be at this year's tournament, the winner gets, "Well, you have a chance to win a Honda," said Barbara as her husband Jack laughs. "And that's pretty special," said Barbara.

Jack and Barbara Nicklaus' foundation is one of the many local beneficiaries. And the Honda Classic matches all donations plus 5%.

"It's become kind of a fun thing for people, and you know, it's grown, and they've raised, you know, a lot of money," said Barbara.

"The pros are involved. They say, "I made birdies, I'm happy to make all these birdies. Look at how many kids I've helped. And I think they're proud of that," said the golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

When we sat down with Jack and Barbara Nicklaus at their home in North Palm Beach it was a sunny day, not a cloud in the sky and 72 degrees.

"They are looking for a day like today [sic] they'll make more than 1400 birdies. And if they get wind, and a tough day then, they don't make as many birdies," said Jack.

The outdoor elements, a key factor, so turn to WPTV’s First Alert Weather before making your prediction.

"So [The Honda Classic is] a couple of weeks later this year, so I think you're probably going to see that number go up. That's a little hint for people," laughed Jack and Barbara.