How to make homemade snow with your kids!

It can be frustrating for your kids to see all the snow on TV knowing we probably won't get any here in South Florida. After all, it hasn't snowed in Palm Beach County since 1977!

That's why I-95 mom Marianna Dennis from Port St. Lucie found this tip on how to make snow for your kids to play with.

Homemade Snow Recipe

3 cups baking soda

1/2 cup conditioner

Let kids mix

You can play with it outside (or if it's too cold for you just play inside).