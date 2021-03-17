Honda Classic: Know before you go

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — "The site plan, like I said, is contactless from start to finish," said Andrew George the Tournament Director for The Honda Classic.

The golf pros, want you to know, how to do The Honda Classic

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there are alterations to the footprint of the Honda Classic. Here's a breakdown.

"Part of that reimagination was the patron journey from the parking lot to the front gate and out on-site so the one thing before you come is to make sure you have your tickets and parking. There is no on-site box office," said George.

Credit is "king." Vendors will be swiping cards instead of stashing cash.

The PGA tour wants guests to start wearing a mask as they approach PGA National or the parking lots.

There are more than 100 hand sanitizing stations.

“But for this year, we are asking patrons to socially distance, we are asking no autographs, no selfies, no fist bumps. What you will get are those front-row views, you can watch the pros as they do what they do best,” George said.

Food and beverages cannot be consumed within 10 feet of rope lines.

"On-site we will have the magnetometers - when you walk through are contactless. So instead of taking things out of your pockets your basically going to speed through. They've used this at the Super Bowl and big events throughout the country," said George.

If you are bringing a bag it can be 6"x6" but if you bring a clear vinyl bag it can be 12"x12"x6".

Know Before You Go Checklist

