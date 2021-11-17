Watch
High-flying excitement: Students to perform holiday show at Duncan Theatre

Marial-Elena Marso founded Florida Dance and Circus Acts in 2011
Florida aerial dance and circus acts is made up entirely of local students in South Florida.
Posted at 12:11 AM, Nov 17, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It has all the excitement of a Cirque du Soleil show.

But this performance is made up almost entirely of local students!

The students are part of the Florida Aerial Dance and Circus Arts, led by Maria-Elena Marso.

After years in show business, she founded the program in 2011 as a way to train the next generation of circus stars.

The students train in Stuart and Jupiter.

And they're preparing for a high-energy performance this weekend.

They'll be performing a holiday show, complete with acrobatics, aerial stunts, even a professional magician.

The show is Saturday night at the Duncan Theatre at Palm Beach State College near Lake Worth Beach.

You can purchase tickets here.

