Have you been to the Rooftop Bar at the Coca Cola Store?

ORLANDO - I-95 mom, Marianna Frances of Port. St. Lucie says, "If you are looking for something to do that's fun, affordable, and family-friendly while you're at Disney Springs make sure not to miss the rooftop bar at the Coca-Cola store."

Marianna recommends asking for the International soda flight; it includes 16 drinks from around the world. Most of the drinks don't have caffeine so they are kid-friendly.

"For less than $10 it's a great activity to cool off and enjoy the views of Disney Springs," says Marianna.

Marianna says most of these drinks are the same ones you can try at Epcot, but without paying for a park ticket.

"The Beverly from Italy is disgusting giggling so make sure to give that one to your kids," giggles Marianna.

Marianna is a Mommy Blogger from Port St. Lucie.