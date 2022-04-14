Watch
Hanley Foundation receives $100,000 donation

23rd Annual Golf Classic brings out the stars
Hanley Foundation
The Hanley Foundation fundraising tournament was played by former NFL New York Giant Lawrence Taylor (pictured here with spokesperson Gina Franano).
Posted at 8:46 AM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 08:47:24-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday, the Hanley Foundation hosted its 23rd Annual Golf Classic at Bear Lakes Country Club in West Palm Beach.

The fundraising tournament was played by former NFL New York Giant Lawrence Taylor, MLB New York Yankee Rick Cerone and Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain.

Motor Cars of Palm Beach offered a red Ferrari convertible to anyone who could hit 160-yard hole-in-one. A member of Lawrence's group came close according to Hanley's spokesperson Gina Franano.

"Every dollar raised will directly impact the lives of those seeking recovery from addiction," said Turner Benoit, Chief of Development for Hanley Foundation in a statement.

North Palm Beach County-based Waterfront Properties donated $100,000 to the Hanley Foundation in the Memory of Bradley Boyer who passed in 2016. Boyer was related to Rob Thomson who is the managing partner of Waterfront Properties.

