Hanley Foundation receives $100,000 donation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday, the Hanley Foundation hosted its 23rd Annual Golf Classic at Bear Lakes Country Club in West Palm Beach.

NFL alumni Lawrence Taylor played in the @hanleyfndn golf tournament. pic.twitter.com/mP95o9kuTE — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) April 14, 2022

The fundraising tournament was played by former NFL New York Giant Lawrence Taylor, MLB New York Yankee Rick Cerone and Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain.

Motor Cars of Palm Beach offered a red Ferrari convertible to anyone who could hit 160-yard hole-in-one. A member of Lawrence's group came close according to Hanley's spokesperson Gina Franano.

"Every dollar raised will directly impact the lives of those seeking recovery from addiction," said Turner Benoit, Chief of Development for Hanley Foundation in a statement.

The @hanleyfndn receives $100,000 donation in the memory of Bradley Boyer. pic.twitter.com/2ijAqwM6Bb — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) April 14, 2022

North Palm Beach County-based Waterfront Properties donated $100,000 to the Hanley Foundation in the Memory of Bradley Boyer who passed in 2016. Boyer was related to Rob Thomson who is the managing partner of Waterfront Properties.