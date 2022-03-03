Gay Polo League selects Pulse Nightclub foundation as beneficiary

PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a one-of-a-kind event that raises thousands for LGBTQIA causes. This year's Gay Polo Tournament will benefit the OnePulse Foundation. Founded in 2006, the Gay Polo League puts on a big event in Wellington every year. The event brings thousands of people from around the world.

Each year, the event selects a charity partner. This year's partner is the OnePulse Foundation which was established after the mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando.

"Knowing that what happened in the Pulse Nightclub that night, not only the largest terrorist attack since 9/11 on our country's soil it was the largest attack on the LGBTQ community in our country ever, so it's a part of American history forever and we want to make sure that's never forgotten," said Barbara Poma, founder of OnePulse Foundation.

The Gay Polo Tournament will take place on April 6 through the 10th at the International Polo Club in Wellington.

