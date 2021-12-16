NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The number one selling solo artist in the world will be making his only Florida stop in Orlando. Garth Brook's will play the Camping World Stadium on Saturday, March 26.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. You can join the waiting room at ticketmaster.com for a chance to be first in line at 9 a.m.

WPTV 's Interview with Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks, "You can expect stupidity, as usual" at Orlando Concert

What to Expect

"You can expect to the stupidity like usual," joked Garth Brooks, "You know we're gonna' stay there way too late because Orlando's always kind of a party town," said Garth Brooks.

"We'll crank up the volume and hopefully stay there late. We're going to play all the old stuff. Because we bring all the old stuff with us because, as a guy that still goes to concerts to the guys that [I] loved, I come to hear the old stuff. So playing that old stuff, and if you play all the old stuff, [the audience will] let you get some new stuff in there," said country music star Brooks.

Does his wife, Trisha Yearwood, travel with him?

"We do everything together. So we try to keep the nights that we spend apart like maybe down to four or five if we can. We both were married before. And then were saying, 'like why are we being married to be a part?,' kind of thing. So we do everything together. Now whether I show up at a show of hers. I mean, I might be backstage as Mr. Yearwood," said Brooks.

"But whether [I] come on stage or whether she does is always a game-time decision and people are always sweet, but trust me, I get the feeling that people love Garth Brooks a lot more if Trisha Yearwood hits that stage," laughed Brooks.

What Does He Keep on The Tour Bus?

"Well, you gotta have your power drink and your vitamins always. So Dr. Pepper and M&Ms are everywhere," said Brooks.