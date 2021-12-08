Garth Brooks to perform in Orlando in 2022

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Garth Brooks is coming to Florida next year.

The country music star will perform March 26 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

It will be Brooks' only Florida performance and his first in Orlando in more than five years.

The country crooner's last stadium tour was canceled with five cities to go because of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases earlier this year.

Brooks is the No. 1 selling solo artist in U.S. history, having sold more than 157 million records.

Tickets to the show go on sale Dec. 17 at 10 a.m.