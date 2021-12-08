Watch
Garth Brooks to perform in Orlando in 2022

Camping World Stadium concert will be country music star's lone Florida appearance
Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert, March 4, 2020, at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington.
Posted at 10:47 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 10:47:01-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Garth Brooks is coming to Florida next year.

The country music star will perform March 26 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

It will be Brooks' only Florida performance and his first in Orlando in more than five years.

The country crooner's last stadium tour was canceled with five cities to go because of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases earlier this year.

Brooks is the No. 1 selling solo artist in U.S. history, having sold more than 157 million records.

Tickets to the show go on sale Dec. 17 at 10 a.m.

