Garlic, walks, hikes, Elvis, and drag racing burn up this weekend's events

JUPITER, Fla. — Some events are still virtual while others are moving to an in-person format. This weekend is filled with both including Garlic Fest, Autism Speaks Walk, Elvis Tribute, and drag racing.

1) Autism Speaks Palm Beach Walk - Virtual

Autism Speaks is giving participants a choice on how they want to come together as a community and raise funds for people with autism.

You are encouraged to walk 1.54 miles with your friends and family or get together with their team to celebrate locally while maintaining safe social distancing recommendations. Or you can come up with a new way to raise awareness about the walk. The Autism Speaks Walk website offers such suggestions as a neighborhood car parade of your own, a community scavenger hunt, sidewalk chalk art installation, or online bingo. A fully virtual event will happen on Sunday, March 7, 2021. You can register for the walk, donate, and find out more information on their website.

Hey kids, @WPTV hopes you'll walk with us this Sunday. It's benefiting Autism Speaks! pic.twitter.com/xiZWNaL4qN — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) March 4, 2021

2) Garlic Fest - Delray Beach

The “Best Stinkin’ Party in South Florida” returns to celebrate 22 years of garlicky goodness. This year the festival is on the move again, the venue is now Wellington Green Park (last year it moved from Delray to Lake Worth Beach).

The celebration includes food, art, and music including Expendables, The Wailers, G Love & Special Sauce, and more. Tickets are $10.70

The festival is a fundraiser for art and educational programs in Palm Beach County.

Dates:

Saturday, March 6 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 7 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

3) NHRA Drag Racing Series Pro Winter Warm-Up - Jupiter

On March 5 - 7 the Palm Beach International Raceway will host the Pro Winter Warm-Up for the first time since 2015 featuring earth-shaking NHRA Drag Racing Series Top Fuel Dragster and Nitro Funny Car teams.

It's a test session that NHRA teams use to prepare for their 2021 opening season event in Gainesville.

Tickets:

Friday - $25

Saturday - $35

Sunday - $35

Children 12 and younger are free

Parking is $10

4) Hike2O - Virtual

No matter your location, you can hit the trails with Loggerhead Marinelife Center for its second annual Hike 2 O. This year, backpackers from around the globe can spread education, raise awareness and funds for marine conservation. You can take a mile-long walk in your neighborhood or go to any of the area's parks or nature trails. All participants will receive a finisher's pin and a swag bag.

Registration is $45 (plus fees). All proceeds will directly support education outreach to non-coastal schools and promote environmental stewardship of fresh and saltwater systems.

5) Elvis Tribute - Port St. Lucie

It's an evening of food trucks at the Town Square followed by an Elvis Tribute concert at Town Hall. The event is Friday, March 5 from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. (the concert starts at 8 p.m.). Tickets for the Elvis show start at $36.05 plus tax and fee.