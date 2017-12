If your New Year's resolution is to get all the free stuff you can... This is for you!

Cumberland Farms is offering customers a free hot or iced coffee (in any size) to celebrate the New Year. From 5:00 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 5:00 a.m. New Year’s Day.

If you don't like coffee you can also get a cappuccino, tea or hot chocolate (including the limited-time offered peppermint hot chocolate).

Find a Cumberland Farms near you.