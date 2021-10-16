Foodie Lover's dream experience in Orlando

ORLANDO — At the Waldorf Astoria and Signia complex at Bonnet Creek, right next door to Walt Disney World is a limited-time-only event for foodies called 'Epicurious.'

"We wanted it to be a journey, a culinary experience, and a journey," said Justin Jaret, Director of Restaurants at Waldorf Astoria Orlando.

Each night about a dozen guests stop at seven culinary locations at the resort for a four-hour journey that promises to tantalize the taste buds.

"We really wanted to push the boundaries on things people are familiar with but have never tried before," said Jaret.

A meeting of the culinary minds to create the menu, "Eight different chefs looking at something, you know you really come with a great end product after going through all those minds and thoughts," said executive chef Jeremy Gibboney.

Processo starts the progression then it's off for a taste of Italy at 'La Luce,' "It's Italian ingredients, it's Italian methodology in preparation like Gorgonzola stuffed figs," Jaret said.

Then off to 'Zeta Asia,' "[A] deep-fried softshell crab roll something very unique that you don't see in a lot of restaurants,"Gibboney said.

Then a stop at the resort's new food truck, VIBE, "[It] changes every weekend we've done a taco vibe a Peruvian street food vibe. We can do a smokehouse vibe, and that really is just how the chefs are feeling that day what ingredients they have that inspire them," said Jaret.

Then a stop at the iconic 'Bull and Bear' restaurant, "'Bull and Bear' is a time warp to a time where hospitality was the king of the hill, but we have [a] modern approach to what we do," Jaret said.

Where you will taste a Beef Wellington, that you can't order on the normal menu, "[It's a] classical [take] and then you open it up and surprise, you know you have the short rib inside with the braising liquid reduction for the sauce and it's really something unique," said Gibboney.

The final stop is the Bar du Chocolat, "You go in and there's just these beautiful displays of all of these different intricate items," said Jaret.

Jaret said, "Towards the end everyone is exchanging information making new friends... ...when you've had plenty to drink plenty to eat, you can just take an elevator ride home to your room."

"If you would like to try any of these items you have to get out here and do it before November [20]," said Gibboney.

Progressive Dinner Schedule of Events



Sip, Swirl & Savor – Villa Sandi Prosecco Rose

La Luce – Speck Wrapped Figs and Gnocchi Verde, paired with Movia Pinot Grigio

Zeta Asia – Spider Roll, Steamed Bao Bun with Peking Duck, Achar (a pickled vegetable), paired with Bravium Chardonnay

Newly Launched Vibe Kitchen Food Truck – Anticucho di Pollo, Causa de Cangrejo, Choclo con Queso, paired with Bonnet Creek Vacay IPA

Peacock Alley Mixology – Enjoy a custom cocktail featuring bourbon, gin, or vodka

Bull & Bear – Short Rib Wellington with Shafer Cabernet and Ispahan Sable, paired with Kurtatsch Schiava

Bar du Chocolat – enjoy a selection of chocolate confections

Epicurious is available on Fridays and Saturdays with two seatings at 5:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. Each ticket is $235 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made by emailing BonnetCreekEpicurious@hilton.com or calling 407-597-3712.

The resorts are offering an exclusive room rate Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek is offering a standard Disney view guestroom for $149+per night and at Waldorf Astoria Orlando, guest accommodations are available at $249+ per night.