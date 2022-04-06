Food Preview: SunFest's iconic pineapple will be back

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday in Riviera Beach, SunFest unveiled menu items at the Cheney Brothers' Test Kitchen. They said festival-goers can expect an elevated menu at this year's festival including an 18-hour Smoked Brisket, Skirt Steak with Sweet Plantains and rice, and of course the iconic Pineapple Chicken.

“I cannot tell you how many people say, ‘I've waited a whole year, now it's gonna’ be like three years, to have this again,’ because we don't sell it anywhere else, except private catering,” said Sharron Shortt of San Francisco Puffs & Stuff.

“It's been a staple at SunFest for years and it's actually a delicious tasting dish and it's very easy to carry around, walk around and eat. You know, it's served in a pretty pineapple so what else can we ask for?" said Chef Lawrence Guster of San Francisco Puffs & Stuff.

“Over the years we've really tried to expand our offerings for our selections or our patrons coming out to the event. And we're excited to offer new and exciting things each year at the festival, especially this year, as we return especially after being off for two years,” said Dianna Craven, Sales and Marketing Director of SunFest.

The caterers of SunFest said over the years people have changed their minds about what they want at a festival.

“I think people expect a lot more. Younger people today they don't like chain restaurants. They want individual restaurants. I think [they] enjoy seeing things made,” said Shortt.

Pineapples aren't the only menu item with a buzz. An 18-hour smoked brisket, known as the Carolina Chopped BBQ, cooked with woods like hickory, apple, and mesquite is also going to be featured.

"Our 18-hour smoked brisket is something that we dry rub. We let it sit for about two or three days. And then we slow smoke it. After we sear it on a hot open fire. And we still smoke it in our smoker," said Anthony G. Birchette of Surry County Smokehouse based in Virginia.

SunFest 2022 runs April 28 – May 1, 2022 along the West Palm Beach Waterfront.