Floridians celebrate ‘May the Fourth’ at Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Walt Disney World is celebrating one of its biggest franchises on its biggest day. For one mom in Loxahatchee, it’s all about celebrating her daughter’s fandom and getting in some quality time.

“It’s May the Fourth. It is Star Wars Day. We came in celebration of a franchise that we know and love,” said Taylor Jones of Stuart.

Kaitlyn, her bestie, and her mom are celebrating May the Fourth at the epicenter of the Star Wars universe at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Her mom, Ellen, from Loxahatchee, worked just a little bit this morning before heading to the parks.

“Only living in Florida. Can you come up a half a day and spend you know the rest of the afternoon around your favorite place,” said Ellen Guncheon of Loxahatchee.

They are excited about May the Fourth.

“It's the story, being a part of that universe, and getting to learn all the characters and being thrown into that world of Star Wars. It's unique. It's different. It's special. It's amazing,” said Jones.

“That’s what makes it fun. You know, whether it just be ears or a whole outfit. It's just the fact that people get into it and enjoy it,” said Guncheon.

“Really kind of getting to like be the characters for a little while because you know little kids come up. Oh my gosh, you know, like Princess Leia and they love it and I love it because it's so awesome for them,” Madeline Balleau from Louisiana said.

“It's fun. My dad got us into Star Wars with my brothers. I got my son into it now. It's just such a good place to be. It's just fun,” said a man dressed as Luke Skywalker.

Some love being a part of a galaxy far, far away.

“Oh my God, I love your outfit. And then you just start talking to them and you're like having this whole conversation and you get to know them you get to know where they're from, what their cosplaying who their favorite characters with their favorite movie are and it's just like, so much fun because it's such like, like I said, like an inclusive environment like everybody talks to everyone regardless of if you know nothing or you know everything about Star Wars,” said one fan.

But for Ellen, it’s about spending some quality time, with her daughter and embracing her daughter’s fandom.