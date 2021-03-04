Tour shows artists at work in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Artisans Guild has organized the 2021 Martin County Open Studio Tour, to allow the public to step into the world of individual artists where they create their work.

On March 6-7, you can visit the creative spaces of more than 20 participating artists. They create work in a variety of mediums, including ceramics, painting, textiles, jewelry, glass, mixed media, and sculpture 2021 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be art for sale along the way.

Glass artist Dot Galfond encourages people to take the rare opportunity.

“Tour working artists’ studios, like mine, you can come and see my studio and see how a lot of the artists in Martin County,” she said.

Galfond recently created glass turtles for a community-wide scavenger hunt around ArtsFest. She loves to field questions about her work and show people how her pieces are made.

“Nothing can beat seeing people, artists, in their own environment, doing what they’re so passionate about,” she said.

Multiple businesses have physical guides for pick-up, or you can find an online version here: 2021 Tour Guide — Martin County Artisans Guild. You can find the map of studios here: Maps — Martin County Artisans Guild

The event is free to attend, you are welcome to visit as many studios as you wish.

