New Universal theme park, Epic Universe, resumes construction

ORLANDO, Fla. — The new Universal theme park, Epic Universe, has resumed construction.

Work on Epic Universe paused in July 2020, as the company adjusted plans in the midst of the pandemic. The restart will begin immediately, but is expected to take several months before reaching full-speed as Universal restaffs for the project and reassembles its vendor and contractor teams.

Universal Orlando hasn't said if the pause in construction will push back their 2023 opening date.

If you haven't noticed any construction around Universal Orlando's other parks, that's because Epic Universe will be a few miles away from Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and the Volcano Bay water park.

Back in August, Universal announced it's building Epic Universe near the Orange County Convention Center.

Epic Universe is promising to be the most immersive and innovative park that Universal has ever created.

It will feature a new theme park, an entertainment center, hotels, shops, restaurants and more. It will be located on a 750-acre site that nearly doubles Universal’s total available acreage in Central Florida.

Officials said Universal's Epic Universe is expected to create 14,000 new jobs with a $15 per hour base pay.

“The resumption of the Epic Universe project couldn’t come at a better time,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings. “Our community has so many talented workers who will benefit from this massive project. I am confident it will deliver a huge economic boost to Orange County.”