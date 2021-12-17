Watch
LifestyleTaste and See South Florida

Actions

Elton John announces concert at Hard Rock in Hollywood

Tickets start at $155
items.[0].image.alt
Gregg Kemp
Elton John and his Band are coming to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
_25A0603 Credit Gregg Kemp (1).jpg
Posted at 11:09 AM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 11:48:27-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Elton John and his band are coming to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. and start at $155, but others are going for more than $600.

The venue will be light up the 250-foot Guitar Hotel with a special Elton John theme on Friday, Dec. 17 and Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.