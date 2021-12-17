Elton John announces concert at Hard Rock in Hollywood

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Elton John and his band are coming to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. and start at $155, but others are going for more than $600.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @eltonofficial and his Band are coming Hard Rock Live on February 27, 2022!



Social Media Pre-Sale is Monday, December 20 @ 10am



Tickets go on sale Wednesday, December 22 @ 10am #EltonJohn #HardRockLive #Entertainment pic.twitter.com/oSPZcf5WHP — Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood (@HardRockHolly) December 17, 2021

The venue will be light up the 250-foot Guitar Hotel with a special Elton John theme on Friday, Dec. 17 and Wednesday, Dec. 22.