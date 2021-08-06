Ed Sheeran to 'kick off' NFL season opener

NEW YORK — Ed Sheeran is playing for the NFL.

"Yeah, my announcement is, I am playing the NFL Kickoff in Tampa Bay on Sept. 9," Sheeran said Friday on NBC's "Today" show. "And yeah, I'm really excited. First time I've done anything really musically for the NFL, and I'm a big fan."

Sheeran will take the stage at 7 p.m. before the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

"It's a big moment for me," he said. "I've never done anything really with the NFL."

Sheeran said the reason why it's a big deal to him to perform is that when he moved to America in 2013 football was one of his first connections to American culture.

"I came over to America properly and moved here in 2013, moved to Nashville," he explained. "I went to Walmart and I bought some pajamas. I just went and bought pajamas ... and I was like, 'What's this symbol?' I found out the symbol was the Tennessee Titans, and I've been a Titans fan ever since."

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

The performance can be seen on WPTV.