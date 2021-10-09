Due South Brewery in Boynton Beach to close

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Friday, Due South Brewing Co. in Boynton Beach announced they will be ceasing operations on Dec. 19, 2021. The taproom and brewery said they will continue to supply their current distributors until later this year.

The brewery said COVID-19 pandemic and lease renewals are to blame, “Obviously this is a very difficult decision,” states Mike Halker, president and founder. “The impact [COVID-19] has had on our industry over the last 18+ months, and continues to have, is devastating. That combined with our building lease coming up for renewal has made this the right decision for us at this time."

The company is selling its intellectual property rights including recipes, if there is no buyer they will be put up for auction.

