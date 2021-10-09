Watch
LifestyleTaste and See South Florida

Actions

Due South Brewery in Boynton Beach to close

Brand's intellectual rights up for sale
items.[0].image.alt
T.A. Walker
Due South Brewing Co. is open for table service in Boynton Beach.
Due South Brewing Co. is open for table service in Boynton Beach.
Four South Florida beers win national awards
Due South Brewing Co. in Boynton Beach
Posted at 2:59 AM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 02:59:43-04

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Friday, Due South Brewing Co. in Boynton Beach announced they will be ceasing operations on Dec. 19, 2021. The taproom and brewery said they will continue to supply their current distributors until later this year.

The brewery said COVID-19 pandemic and lease renewals are to blame, “Obviously this is a very difficult decision,” states Mike Halker, president and founder. “The impact [COVID-19] has had on our industry over the last 18+ months, and continues to have, is devastating. That combined with our building lease coming up for renewal has made this the right decision for us at this time."

The company is selling its intellectual property rights including recipes, if there is no buyer they will be put up for auction.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.