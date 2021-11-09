Dropkick Murphys shipping down to South Florida for concert

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Dropkick Murphys are shipping down to South Florida next year.

Revolution Live announced Tuesday morning that the Boston band will perform at the Fort Lauderdale venue March 8, 2022.

The Irish punk group found mainstream success with their 2006 song "I'm Shipping Up to Boston," which was heard in the Oscar-winning Martin Scorsese movie "The Departed."

It will be the last of three Florida stops for the band, who will also perform March 6 at the House of Blues Orlando and March 7 at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.