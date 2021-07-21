'Doggie Olympics' held in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — Wednesday, it was the “Doggie Olympics” at DogsWorld in Jupiter. Dogs ran through tubes, raced over titter totters, jumped through hoops, and weaved in between poles. In the end, a Frenchie named Gio won the gold in the small dog category. For the last two months, the facility clients have been raising money for a veterans group. Some of the money raised was by the dog owners. entering their own dogs into the Olympics. Because donations are down, the organization says the donation is meaningful to our war heroes.

“We want them to live free of pain, and we want them to live a longer lifespan when they retire,” said Barbara Snow – Executive Director, The United States War Dogs Association – Southern Chapter.

“And it culminated today with our doggy Olympics and the presentation of a check for $10,000 to the United States for dogs Association,” said Justin Phillips who is the owner, DogsWorld.

Winners small dog category

1st Place – Gio (Gold)

2nd Place – Luna (Silver)

3rd Place – Penelope (Bronze)