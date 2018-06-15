Do you know what a pop-up beer dinner is?

Lately, it seems like I hear about pop up everything. CityPlace has pop-up shops (temporary stores with limited time offerings). Across the street at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Kendra Scott is going to have a pop-up shop on June 23 starting at 11:30 a.m.

Last night, I experienced a pop-up beer dinner at The Cooper. Chef Adam brown and Bartender Tennette Shumaker curated a delightful pop-up menu. Each course was paired with two beers, one from Ft. Peirce's Sailfish Brewing Company and one from Boynton Beach's Copperpoint Brewing Company.

Now, don't judge me, but I'm just a Miller Lite guy, and every time I try a highfalutin craft brew I get burned with drinking a beer I don't like. I had a delightful time last night because I liked the way The Cooper matched the taste of the food with a beer that complimented the cuisine.

ARRIVAL

The first beer pairing was between Copperpoint Cold Brew Coffee Lager and Sailfish White Marlin Wit. Everyone at my table agreed the Sailfish is a good summertime brew. The beers were paired with Watermelon Gazpacho Shooters, Crispy Black-eyed Pea Cakes, Queso Chorizo & Carnitas Tostada, Queso Chorizo & Carnitas Tostada.

Crispy Black-eyed Pea Cakes - Corn salsa and amarillo crema



Queso Chorizo & Carnitas Tostada - Avocado crema, pickled serrano, and tomatillo-cherry tomato salsa

FIRST COURSE

Copperpoint A10 Hop-Hog Red IPA and Sailfish Sunrise City IPA paired with Korean Lamb Spareribs. IPAs are too hoppy for me, so if you're a low-brow Miller Lite drinker like me, stay away from IPAs. Though, paired with the lamb they were very drinkable.

Korean Lamb Spareribs - Pickled cucumber, watermelon radish and daikon, classic kimchi, and gochujang-soy dipping sauce.

SECOND COURSE

Copperpoint Lager and Sailfish Tag & Release Amber Ale paired with Crispy Berkshire Pork Belly. The pork was on point and full of flavors. Copperpoint Lager is always a favorite of mine.

Crispy Berkshire Pork Belly - Roth Farms “Sweet Glades Corn” puree, bourbon-sea salt caramel, maíz cancha, and radish sprouts

THIRD COURSE

Copperpoint B. Rabbit Espresso Cream Stout (YUMMY) and Sailfish Sailors Choice Saison paired with Roasted & Crispy Duck.

Roasted & Crispy Duck - Crispy duck confit cake and berbere spice roasted breast with peach chutney, calabaza puree, duck demi, and sunchokes.

FOURTH COURSE

Copperpoint Das Pils and Sailfish Hammerdown Tripel paired with Just the Cheese, Please. Yes, a cheese platter at the end of dinner! I know it sounds like a weird choice (like the cheese should be at the beginning) but its how I plan to end my more elegant meals in the future. Plus, last night, I got to sit with the owners of Aioli Bakery (who provided the bread for the cheese board).

Just the Cheese, Please - Cahill’s Irish Porter Cheddar, Beemster Vlaskaas, 12-month manchego, honeycomb,barrel-aged honey, spicy pecans, aioli bakery flatbread, and sourdough crostini

Adam and Tennette say they may take the most popular items and place them on their menu.