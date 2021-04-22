Dinosaurs, space selfies, corn eating, Delray Market opens, and more

JUPITER, Fla. — There is no shortage of things for kids to do this weekend: it's action-packed with space selfies, The Sweet Corn Fiesta, a new Delray Beach experience, and dinosaurs roaring at the Science Center.

1) Dinosaurs return to Science Center - West Palm Beach

Dinosaur Revolution will open at the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium on Saturday, April 24. The exhibit will give visitors an exciting in-depth look into dinosaurs by role-playing, missions, mazes, and more. Admission comes with entrance into the Science Center, $17.95 for adults, $13,95 for children ages (3-12) and kids under three are free.

“This powerful combination of role-play and study creates an unforgettable experience that will inspire older visitors to take a fresh look at this prehistoric topic and encourage young visitors to look to the future as they learn more about this fascinating subject,” said Kate Arrizza, President and CEO of the Science Center.

2) South Florida Sweet Corn Fiesta - West Palm Beach

Enjoy freshly harvested locally crown buttery corn and other summertime foods, children's rides, a Greenmarket, corn shucking contest, and live music. Plus the National Sweet Corn Eating Championship. Happening at the South Florida Fair Grounds on Sunday, April 25 from 11 a.m. 5 p.m. (the corn eating contest is at 3 p.m.)

3) Space Selfies - Palm Beach Gardens

GET YOUR SPACE SELFIES!

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has a photoactivation at @TheGardensMall. For $15 you can snap out of this world pics! Donations go to Give Kids the

World Village who send critically ill kids on vacation.@WPTV #5funThings pic.twitter.com/I313GCONBX — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) April 22, 2021

Snap up your social media game with shooting stars, walking on the moon, or a Mission to Mars. The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has teamed up with The Gardens Mall and they have created an "Out of This World" pop-up photo adventure. In addition, there are QR codes hidden in the venue that will provide guests with historical space facts. And you may have a chance to name a star. The attraction is located on the lower level near Saks Fifth Avenue. Entry costs $15 and proceeds go to Give Kids the World Village who sends critically ill kids and their families on vacation. Out of this World is open through May 16, Wednesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. and on Sundays during mall hours.

“Many families are eager to have hands-on learning experiences in a fun, safe environment,”

“This activation provides awe-inspiring information for every age group while helping to promote other tourism destinations in Florida like the Space Coast,” said Whitney Pettis Jester, Director of Marketing and Merchant Relations at The Gardens Mall.

4) Delray Beach Market Grand Opening Weekend

Delray Beach Market is a food hall billed as a "space for visitors to savor and celebrate the vibrance of Delray Beach" with craft food and cocktails, art, and immersive pop-ups. On Saturday, April 24 at 9 a.m. is the Grand Opening and there will be superhero appearances, train rides, kid games, donut decorating, and more. Plus the first 100 customers get a $10 gift card.

5) Screen on the Green: Detective Pikachu - West Palm Beach Waterfront

The West Palm Beach Waterfront transforms into a free movie theater under the stars. "This month’s film is “Detective Pikachu,” which tells the story of an ace detective’s son looking for his missing father. He receives help from Detective Pikachu, his father’s former Pokémon partner." There are some COVID-19 changes walk-up guests are now allowed, maintain social distance, and masks are required when entering, exiting, ordering food with vendors or using the bathroom. The movie starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 23.

