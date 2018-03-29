He confidently, without noticeable security, walked into the 5th Base tent (yes 5th base, don't scold me sports fans, I know there is only four bases).
He took photos with fans, media, and sponsors. It took him a good thirty minutes to get through the entire tent. I didn't dare to approach the intimidating 6' 3" sports star. But our old sports anchor, Ryan Liber got one (photobombed by Kevin Kaminski).
Once he got to the end of the tent, he energetically hopped up on stage and set the framework for how he is going to run the team, "We will represent this city and this community in a first-class manner."
By the way. I accidentally walked into a box that I thought was for the PRESs, it wasn't it was for the PRESident of Major League Baseball, Joe Torre. The occupants of the box couldn't have been friendlier letting me know I was in the wrong location.